Editor’s Note: A mention in the Independent goes a long way

We often receive pleas for publicity from people and organisations needing to raise money, and we’re happy to help where we can. Often there’s a need for people to travel abroad.

Someone has the opportunity to go overseas to participate in an international competition, to try out for a club, to present in their area of expertise, to receive medical treatment ‒ but does not have the money to pay for flights, visa, accommodation and related costs. Anyone who’s travelled internationally knows that these can quickly add up to thousands of rands, money which many households do not have. An appeal in the media and the problem is usually quickly solved.

We are a generous nation and individuals and businesses with whom the cause resonates invariably reach into their pockets. In today’s issue we get behind six teens trying to make it to Romania, where they will represent South Africa in rhythmic gymnastics. With each gymnast needing R40 000, a total of R240 000 is required.

But the teens are not just sitting back and waiting for people to donate. No ‒ they are getting their hands dirty (figuratively ‒ you need clean hands to be a waiter) in various fund-raising activities themselves. An example of just how far a mention on our pages goes (he said with puffed out chest) comes from the Love Letters Scrabble club, which is poised to grow by several members, and from its current “Phoenix to Morningside” territory to include Ballito and Pietermaritzburg. And coming from the capital myself, I predict there’s some serious competition in the offing.