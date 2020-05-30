EDITOR'S NOTE: Amen to religious gatherings, and let's move with the times

Durban - This week, as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the reopening of religious gatherings, I remembered the endless debates my late brother and I used to have about the “anointed” 144000 future king-priests mentioned in the Bible.

Some Christians believe only that special “little flock” of Luke 12:32 and Revelations 7: 9-14 will ascend to heaven.

Now there’s a new numbers headache. As we change lockdown levels, believers and non-believers are debating how priests, pastors, mullahs and rabbis will deal with the regulation allowing “little flocks” of 50 in their places of worship at a time.

My approach to the 144000 debate is that the number was used symbolically, as were many things in the scriptures.

The 50-max rule requires the black letter approach. We must follow the letter and spirit of the regulations. While gathering for spiritual healing, we must guard against aiding and abetting the killer virus.