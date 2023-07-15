Editor’s Note: Epic tale of love to warm the heart

I’m sure you’ve read our lead story on Page 1, but good news is that the medical parole granted to Jacob Zuma has been revoked by the Constitutional Court. However, this is tempered by memories of what his supporters did when he went to jail for contempt in 2021.

We can only hope that “woe is me” President Cyril Ramaphosa and his security apparatus are prepared this time. But there’s also heart-warming goodness (sorely needed in the current cold spell), and today we bring you a delightful story of a couple getting ready to marry 52 years after last seeing one another (see opposite page). I dare you to not smile after reading Ronald Riley and Carol Abrahams’ epic tale of love.

Further back, Martin Hesse looks at how your investments have fared in the first half of the year, while the Travel page has options for a winter getaway at lesser-known destinations in South Africa. William Saunderson-Meyer is not falling for Ramaphosa’s “I am the most sorely tested president” spiel (Page 5), and Trevor Ngwane goes after the ANC for the deaths of informal miners in Boksburg. Final word: With Mandela Day approaching, the Independent on Saturday is doing its bit by supporting the Denis Hurley Centre’s Street Lit project, and we need your help.

The project collects second-hand books, which are then distributed to the homeless to be sold for their benefit. This is a good initiative deserving of your support. Please drop off any unwanted books at our Greyville offices.