Editor’s Note: Loose fags and incomparable Sinead

Think Black and Wonderful Life, Berlin and Take My Breath Away.

With Sinead O’Connor it was the haunting Nothing Compares 2 U, which a new generation will hopefully discover after the troubled singer's death this week. See Page 19 for a tribute.

Sticking with the arts, Glenwood painter Ashling McCarthy shows she is just as comfortable with a typewriter as a paintbrush, releasing the second in a series of thrillers centred in the murky world of poaching. Wendy Jasson da Costa gets into her head on Page 6.

The Hilton Arts Festival is set to get under way in just a few weeks, and Frank Chemaly has taken a lot of the guesswork out of choosing what to watch. Drama, comedy, music or film, he has you covered. Turn to Page 7 for his picks.