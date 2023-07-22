Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, July 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Editor’s Note: Sustain Mandela Day efforts for lasting impact

The Independent on Saturday teamed up with the Denis Hurley Centre's Street Lit Project for Mandela Day. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad

The Independent on Saturday teamed up with the Denis Hurley Centre's Street Lit Project for Mandela Day. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad

Published 2h ago

Share

It has not been an easy week for Independent Media.

In the middle of a restructure which will hopefully return us to profitability, we lost a colleague, photographer Bongani Mbatha, gunned down at his home in Hammarsdale.

I didn’t know Bongani very well, but the keen loss expressed by those who did speak of a man who was not only a good photographer, but a kind soul with a wicked sense of humour.

Also suffering an unfortunate loss was the Street Lit project, who lost vendor David van der Westhuizen on Mandela Day, ironically while IOS staff were delivering a bunch of books collected for them to sell.

And we mourn the death of Dr Anshu Padayachee, who held various civil and academic positions but is probably most remembered as the co-founder of the Advice Desk for the Abused, which does incredible work in that field.

More on this

While I was pleased with the results of our Mandela Day effort (opposite page), on the same page is a remarkable story of an unknown good Samaritan who paid for extensive renovations to a flat in a neglected building occupied by a Durban woman.

And there were probably thousands of other similar acts of goodness taking place around the country that day, all in memory of our dear departed president.

While they all help, it would be even more helpful if such efforts could be sustained, hence my appeal to readers to keep donations of second-hand books coming.

The Independence on Saturday

Related Topics:

crime, law and justicecharitybook industryabusive behaviourIndependent MediaDurbanKwaZulu-NatalSouth AfricaNelson MandelaCrime and courtsDeaths and TributesGender-Based Violence

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe