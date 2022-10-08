Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, October 8, 2022

Flood victims caught in Royal mess

Victims of the KZN floods were booked into Durban’s Royal Hotel this week.

Published 10m ago

We’re no strangers to revelations of corruption, fraud and other misuse or squandering of public funds.

But every once in a while there comes an exposè which still makes us arch our eyebrows, and this week we have another of these.

This week we learnt that the KZN government has booked 50 victims of the April floods into the Royal Hotel in central Durban, where a room starts from R1 080 a night.

We’re told the government negotiated preferential rates with the hotel, but with 50 people to accommodate and feed, I’m betting on a hefty bill.

How did we end up with this situation?

The 50 were to be moved to temporary accommodation, but the deal apparently fell through at the last minute, “forcing” the government to turn to the Royal Hotel.

“Human life is worth more than money, we have negotiated a reasonable price with the hotel,” said a government spokesperson.

“These people lost everything due to the floods, this is not about lifestyle but about restoring dignity.”

I’m not buying it.

The 50 had been housed at a Westville hall for five months after the floods. How dignified were the living conditions there? And if that was not an issue, why not return them there until new accommodation is arranged?

Because it is too easy to play around with public money, and there are no consequences for its misuse.

The Independent on Saturday

