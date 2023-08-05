Gogos playing and gardens growing

I don’t know about you people, but I’m loving the weather.
Rather the cold than the sweltering, humid heat we seem to have eleven months of the year.
However, winter does not mean the garden should be neglected, and we’re thrilled to bring you today the first gardening column by our new partners, Life is a Garden (Page 7).
Along with an August to-do list, they suggest a range of plants you would do well to plant now.
In Personal Finance today, Martin Hesse presents four questions you should ask before investing money with any entity, and suggests what a reasonable rate of return could be so you don’t fall for a scam which promises four times your investment in a short period.
His warning comes after hundreds of people lost their savings in an illegal stokvel scheme.
On Page 5, Duncan Guy reminisces about a ride on the “Windgat Express” while covering Namibia, and gives a thumbs-down to artificial intelligence which would never be able to come up with nuggets like this.
Then and Now (Page 4) looks at what’s become of the old Avalon cinema in the Durban CBD, and on the same page is a new look at the Battle of Blood River, courtesy of Frank Chemaly’s interview with historian Dr John Laband on his new book.
And on the opposite page, after the sobering news on Page 1 of deaths caused by load shedding, is a delightful story (with accompanying pictures) of a group of women gearing up for the annual Gogo Olympics.