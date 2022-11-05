Helping hands have huge impact

Cheshire Homes does incredible work looking after people in its assisted living facilities, but this comes at a cost.

It was good of the Sibaya Casino and Sibaya Community Trust to step forward when Cheshire’s home in Merebank needed some renovation.

Electric wiring, tiling, toilets, showers were all attended to, but it was one resident’s comment on the replacement of regular (I assume) twist taps with lever-operated alternatives that struck me.

The able-bodied will open and close taps without thought; however, it could be quite daunting for someone sitting in a wheelchair or suffering the effects of a stroke, for example, to accomplish.