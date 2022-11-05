Helping hands have huge impact

Durban - It's amazing how a small change can make a huge difference in people’s lives.
Cheshire Homes does incredible work looking after people in its assisted living facilities, but this comes at a cost.
It was good of the Sibaya Casino and Sibaya Community Trust to step forward when Cheshire’s home in Merebank needed some renovation.
Electric wiring, tiling, toilets, showers were all attended to, but it was one resident’s comment on the replacement of regular (I assume) twist taps with lever-operated alternatives that struck me.
The able-bodied will open and close taps without thought; however, it could be quite daunting for someone sitting in a wheelchair or suffering the effects of a stroke, for example, to accomplish.
Much easier to open and close with a simple push and pull.
Sometimes those lending a hand themselves need a helping hand, and Sibaya Community Trust chairman Vivian Reddy is correct when he says that the improvements will raise the morale of not just the residents, but the staff too.
Also lending a hand were pupils of La Lucia Junior Primary School, who raised R70 000 for rhino and other wildlife conservation organisations.
The children’s reward was a visit to a game reserve, where they saw a rhino calf being dehorned and the mother get a trim.
While perhaps uncomfortable to watch, I’m certain the up-close experience would have left a profound impression on the pupils in terms of the danger some wildlife species face.
The Independent on Saturday