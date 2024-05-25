Leave wild animals in the wild

Durban — Gone are the days when a cat, dog or rabbit sufficed as a pet. Now, driven by the need to stand out, and in the search for likes, shares, comments and reposts, only a wild or exotic animal will do.

Unfortunately, the animals do not have a say in the matter and too often these ventures have unhappy, sometimes tragic, consequences. A year ago we had the sad death of a giraffe which was delivered to a residential property in Assagay. And this week we have lion cubs removed from a property in Westville.

Cubs are cute and cuddly when young, can be taken indoors and are relatively easily cared for. But within two years they will have acquired some hunting skills, and a year later will be full grown. Adult lions require five to seven kilograms of meat a day, and lots of space to roam in; there’s a reason they are known as “the king of the jungle” and not of the suburban garden.

Keeping them cooped up in enclosed spaces as they grow older and their owners realise the potential for danger, with no room to express their natural behaviours, is cruel. In addition to space, some exotic pets need specialised environments and care that is beyond an ordinary household. They may require special foods, toys and veterinary attention, which come at a cost, and exercise and mental stimulation which decrease as they grow older and the cute factor declines. Acquiring wild animals may also come at legal cost, depending on what methods were used to buy them.

But preceding the ethical and legal considerations should be the common-sense consideration. Will the animal being considered be suitable as a pet throughout its lifespan, or just when it is young? Will children and visitors be safe around it?