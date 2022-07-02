Let’s #Occupy and get back to living again

It’s great to see the country opening up again after the last of the Covid restrictions were lifted, and as communities pick themselves up from successive rounds of devastation in the recent floods. In Durban, the change in restrictions came just in time for punters to attend the country's premier horseracing event, now the Hollywoodbets Durban July, in person, and in numbers today.

Story continues below Advertisement

In more good news, the municipality has announced that several beaches across Durban which were closed due to high E-coli levels have been re-opened. One of the great things about winter in Durban (as if we have such a thing here) is that you can still enjoy a day out at the beach, including bathing in the not-nearly-cold water. Elsewhere in the country, rugby fans can fill up Loftus stadium to watch the Springboks take on Wales en masse.

No more 50% of capacity restrictions means every seat in the house can be occupied by a butt. And as resident foodie Frank Chemaly writes (see Page 6), eMdloti’s recovery from the floods is evidenced by its restaurants quickly springing back to life, as other infrastructure repairs continue at pace. No restrictions on indoor gatherings either, so restaurants can be occupied, and stomachs filled, to capacity.

Story continues below Advertisement

The word of the day is #Occupy. #OccupyBeaches #OccupyRestaurants

Story continues below Advertisement

#OccupyStadiums I maintain we should still be careful, but let’s start occupying public spaces and get back to living again. The Independent on Saturday