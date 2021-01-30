Live a little while still staying Covid savvy

WHILE the announcement that South Africa begins rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday is certainly cause for celebration, scientists warn that vaccination efficacy rates on the local variant are between 57% and 60%, which means we still need to take all the requisite precautions.

For those who can handle it in our weather, consider President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci's recommendation to wear not just one, but two masks for better protection.

But taking precautions to avoid infection does not mean we should stop living.

There are places you can visit and things to do while still taking care in the face of the pandemic.

The arts fraternity, struggling to make a living with venues shut down, has taken the initiative to go online.