Matric: no reason to celebrate

With 280 000 pupils attaining results which qualify them for admission to university, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was cock-a-hoop in announcing the 2022 matric results. This was the most in the history of the National Senior Certificate Examinations, when expressed as a percentage.

But should she have been as proud in making the announcement? A bachelor’s pass requires just 40% for the home language, 50% for four other high-credit subjects, and 30% for two other subjects. This means pupils can score no more than 30% in two subjects, and fail a third, and still be admitted to university. The low requirement produces poor-quality matriculants, who are then passed on to the tertiary sector. This contributes to the high drop-out rate at that level, and students repeating years ‒ at the expense of the taxpayer.

Until the quality of schooling is improved, and the requirement to study further increased, South Africa cannot hope to produce the graduates required to turn the economy to a growth trajectory. It is not the number of passes that should concern Motshekga, but the quality of those passes, and the source of the quality passes. We are expected to be fooled by the odd shining star who emerges from rural and township schools (and all credit to them for achieving in spite of their circumstances), but research will likely show that the majority of schools producing good results are Model Cs, with the regular public education system limping along.

The emphasis needs to shift from getting pupils into tertiary education to ensuring they leave school with skills that make them instantly employable, or able to earn a living for themselves. Prioritise destigmatising trades and revive and improve the trade schools ‒ many are a shadow of what they should be. Never mind a decent living, people in trades can earn a lucrative income, as anyone who’s needed a plumber will attest.

