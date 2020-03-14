Mkhwebane proves to be an ineffectual weapon for toppling Ramaphosa

It’s not about whether Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be removed from office. It’s about how the hell did she get appointed in the first place. In light of the fifth consecutive damning court judgment against her, it’s obvious the strategy of weaponising the office of the Public Protector (PP) against President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed. To weaponise, a verb. In modern usage, to take the ostensibly harmless, the nominally benign, and turn it into an instrument for harm. In the South African political argot, to take the PP, an institution created with noble intentions to defend democracy, and turn it on those opposed to state capture. Fortunately for Ramaphosa, their most important target, Mkhwebane, has proven to be an ineffectual weapon. It’s less of being smitten to oblivion with a teak knobkerrie than being flagellated with a handful of khakibos weeds - a smelly and unpleasant experience but essentially harmless. The Gauteng High Court this week ruled that in investigating the financing of Ramaphosa’s campaign to become party leader, the “reckless” Mkhwebane had claimed jurisdiction she did not have.

She also committed “material misdirections”, reached “irrational and unlawful” conclusions, displayed a “complete lack of basic knowledge of the law” and, in some matters, her findings were either “fundamentally flawed” or simply “unfathomable” and “totally irrational”.

The judgment is merciless at pointing out “basic errors”, “garble”, and “confusion”. The three judges conclude that Mkhwebane “displays a deep-seated inability, or refusal, to process facts before her in a logical and fair-minded manner.

“Such a response is difficult to reconcile with her constitutional obligations (and has) no foundation in fact and in law.” And she “failed to properly analyse and understand the facts and evidence (and) “displayed anything but an open mind”.

An indication of the court’s displeasure is that Mkhwebane was ordered to pay Ramaphosa’s costs, on a punitive scale. She also had to pay the costs of the other parties, although not on a punitive scale.

Given the searing assessment of her competence and character, it is hardly surprising that Mkhwebane has been stunned into complete silence.

The bravado that greeted her previous judicial reversals - press conferences, media releases, and a barrage on social media, all confidently asserting that she would be vindicated on appeal - is this time absent.

Mkhwebane’s selection as PP - after initially not making the shortlist - must be seen against the ANC’s willingness to subvert the PP’s office, meant to be one of the guard posts of our democracy, to act as hit squad against its enemies.

She was appointed because of her readiness to be deployed by former president Jacob Zuma’s administration as a political assassin.

Mkhwebane’s amateurish CV, available online, is that of a mid- to senior-level public service bureaucrat, but there’s nothing stellar in her earlier career in government departments.

She mentions, among her “skills and accomplishments” are two merit awards and “for the past 20 years of professional experience, have been working on Ms Work, Ms Excel, AND Ms PowerPoint” (sic).

Mkhwebane holds a BProc LLB degree from the University of the North and two business law diplomas from Rand Afrikaans University. At some unspecified date she became an advocate and for the past 10 years has been working on an MBL at Unisa.

The CV details a professionally mediocre background that has ill-equipped her for such an important position, as is shown by the repeated failures of her reports to withstand judicial scrutiny.

It’s time for her to go. Her parliamentary recall is almost certain.

But probably kicking and screaming. Given an annual salary of R2.3m, the expectation of an end-of-service gratuity estimated at about R40.2m and zero career prospects in the real world, expect the protector to expend every effort to protect her job.

