Of cats, kittens and matric examinations

While some pupils began their final exams this week, writing information technology papers, the matric exams begin in earnest for the majority of pupils next week with languages and business studies. The unprecedented challenges presented to pupils by the coronavirus pandemic notwithstanding, expectations from education authorities and family are still high.

I urge all concerned to temper their expectations and support the children, who are under enough stress already, throughout the process, no matter the outcome. Sure a matric certificate opens many doors, including to further study, but the lack of one does not mean the end of opportunity or progress either. Encourage those who don't make the grade to try again next year, or to pursue hobbies and talents which could be turned into careers.

