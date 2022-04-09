On the wrong and right side of the tracks

It is the same platform which is the focus of our Page 3 lead today, but it’s a far different picture from our experience 12 years ago.

In our stash of 2010 memorabilia are pictures of my family and I waiting on a platform to catch a train to Moses Mabhida Stadium to watch the Germans maul Australia 4-0.

If you looked carefully at the picture of heritage architect Robert Brusse at Bellair railway station in last week’s edition, you would have seen in the background a group of people waiting as if for a train. But trains no longer run on that track.

So reporter Duncan Guy returned to the station with photographer Shelley Kjonstad this week to find out what they were about - and found an unlikely tale of economic hardship and woe in suburban Durban, where the ANC is running a soup kitchen for poor whites.

Turn the page and read about how the well-known Spice Emporium ‒ with a history spanning over a century and four generations of owners ‒ is on track to leave its city centre base to concentrate on online sales and a new home in the suburbs - in La Lucia to be precise.