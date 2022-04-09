On the wrong and right side of the tracks

In our stash of 2010 memorabilia are pictures of my family and I waiting on a platform to catch a train to Moses Mabhida Stadium to watch the Germans maul Australia 4-0.
It is the same platform which is the focus of our Page 3 lead today, but it’s a far different picture from our experience 12 years ago.
If you looked carefully at the picture of heritage architect Robert Brusse at Bellair railway station in last week’s edition, you would have seen in the background a group of people waiting as if for a train. But trains no longer run on that track.
So reporter Duncan Guy returned to the station with photographer Shelley Kjonstad this week to find out what they were about - and found an unlikely tale of economic hardship and woe in suburban Durban, where the ANC is running a soup kitchen for poor whites.
Turn the page and read about how the well-known Spice Emporium ‒ with a history spanning over a century and four generations of owners ‒ is on track to leave its city centre base to concentrate on online sales and a new home in the suburbs - in La Lucia to be precise.
Founder Khetsi Haribhai would be proud to know that his descendants have not only carried on his legacy, but advanced it to meet the needs of the age.