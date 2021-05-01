Our province is again in mourning, this time for its queen

Just over a month after the Zulu nation lost King Goodwill Zwelithini, we learnt yesterday of the passing of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who had been appointed regent until the king's successor was announced.

As Premier Sihle Zikalala indicated yesterday, while the queen’s death was a “tragedy of monumental proportions”, her appointment as regent was significant.

She had continued a great tradition of distinguished women who stepped into leadership positions in difficult circumstances, breaking barriers and stereotypes in the process. Her stewardship of a traditional leadership institution had also advanced the struggle against the “backward, patriarchal and chauvinistic tendencies that consider women inferior beings whose existence can only be confined to homes, providing support to husbands and caring for children”.

This was the third death to rock the royal family in a short period after the king’s eldest son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, died last year.

We keep the royal family in our thoughts and prayers, during what must be a devastatingly difficult period.

We also mourn renowned activist, playwright, director and author Ronnie Govender, who died on Thursday.

Although he later made his home in Cape Town, Govender will always be remembered as a son of KZN.

One of his most well-known works, At the Edge and Other Cato Manor Stories, which was used as a school set-book, is based on his childhood growing up in the storied township.

Govender will be remembered both for his generosity in mentoring those entering the arts fraternity, and for his activism through his works.

The Independent on Saturday