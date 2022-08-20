Procrastination weather is puzzle weather

Never put off until tomorrow what can be done today, goes the saying. We’re all guilty of it at some point, in varying degrees.

I assumed much procrastination could be put down to simple laziness, not wanting to tackle a task which needs doing. But our article on the matter today (see page 5) says the issue is much more complex, and the reason why an employee or child avoids tackling an assignment, homework or chore is very relevant. Reasons could include factors like mood management, anxiety, self-esteem, guilt and shame, and determine how you address the problem with said employee or child.

And with low temperatures predicted for the weekend (see the panel on this page), I can predict that few chores will be done anywhere in the province, the cold weather providing the perfect excuse to procrastinate. This will be a treat for Durban, which rarely experiences a proper winter. Finally, fans of our puzzles page, you have spoken, and we have heard.

From today, we use a slightly tweaked design to move the solutions away from the puzzles. I trust this increases your enjoyment of the page. However, if you find your eyes straying, perhaps place a piece of paper ‒ an envelope should do ‒ over the relevant column. Now get a hot drink and see if you can find the word which uses all nine letters in today’s Word Play.

