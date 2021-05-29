Sun shines on graduation season

Has anyone else been enjoying the beautiful sunrises we have been treated to in recent days?

Yesterday’s was a particularly spectacular dark orange-red, lightening as the sun climbed.

Sorry for you if you missed it.

Another reason I love this part of the year is that it’s graduation season, when the sun rises on the next chapter in the lives of graduates.

That piece of paper ‒ now also available to download as an e-certificate ‒ is the graduate’s passport to the world of work and an affirmation of the effort put in in the preceding years.

I particularly enjoy reading of those who triumphed against adversity to gain their degrees and diplomas ‒ they are indeed an inspiration to those who may need it.

At the University of KwaZulu-Natal this year, a welcome change is in evidence with 68% of the top achievers being female. Hopefully this results, in time to come, in sorely needed female representation in senior positions in government and business.

Particularly inspiring is the story of Bonginkosi Mshengu, who graduates with a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in political science at the ripe young age of 69.

While many would consider this to be the sunset of life and in many cases a few years past retirement, Mshengu felt he was not quite done learning yet, and is considering registering for his Master's.

In my own circle, a relative has gone back to school at the age of 37 to finish matric.

May the sun shine on their efforts.

