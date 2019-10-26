Warm, fuzzy feeling turns to fear and loathing in DA horror show









Mmusi Maimane Those who wanted to see the back of Mmusi Maimane probably never read The Monkey’s Paw, a 1902 horror classic that inspired the saying “be careful what you wish for”. “Without the night was cold and wet, but in the small parlour of Laburnam Villa the blinds were drawn and the fire burnt brightly.” That’s how the story begins, painting a picture of a warm, loving, peaceful home with a happy mom, dad and son. Outside was danger and cold. The family was fine, until someone came in with a powerful, magical mummified monkey paw. Towards the end, the horror classic reads very much like the unfortunate events of this week inside the DA. The “weak and indecisive” Maimane is gone, but the official opposition ship currently floats aimlessly without a proper leader. Fear and loathing reigns.

Just like in the old classic, Helen Zille’s first transformation wish led to initial success, but then “disaster” followed after May 8.

And then her come-back kid wish led to more disaster.

Now the “domineering” de facto captain, who was clearly not careful what she wished for while enjoying her retirement not long ago, bizarrely says she doesn’t want the top job.

Instead of acting like the 1900s Laburnam Villa people, the party needs to make sensible wishes, keep the “One SA for all” dream alive, and then put in the hard work consistently to one day make it happen.

Shortcuts, short-termism and muti can be dangerous.

* Xaba is editor of the Independent on Saturday.