“Without the night was cold and wet, but in the small parlour of Laburnam Villa the blinds were drawn and the fire burnt brightly.”
That’s how the story begins, painting a picture of a warm, loving, peaceful home with a happy mom, dad and son. Outside was danger and cold. The family was fine, until someone came in with a powerful, magical mummified monkey paw.
Towards the end, the horror classic reads very much like the unfortunate events of this week inside the DA.
The “weak and indecisive” Maimane is gone, but the official opposition ship currently floats aimlessly without a proper leader. Fear and loathing reigns.