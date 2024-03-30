DHS, Glenwood flying the flag for locals

THE Kearsney Easter Festival got off to a flying start Thursday, but local schools will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes after it was left to DHS and Glenwood to keep the flag flying. Today’s second day at the Botha’s Hill school looks set for some cracking games, and rugby enthusiasts should pop in to see some of the country’s best-emerging talent.

Bright and early, at 7.40am, Hoërskool Noord-Kaap from Kimberley play fellow day one strugglers Nico Malan (Eastern Cape). The former were on the receiving end of a 59-7 drubbing by Hoërskool Dr EG Jansen, while Nico Malan were blanked 0-21 by DHS. Considering the quality of the schools on show, this could be these teams’ best chance to bag a win over the weekend. In game two, Westville, 10-31 losers to Rondebosch Boys’ High on Thursday, face Pearson High School, who didn’t participate on the first day and will be eager to make their mark.

Worcester Gymnasium then play Hoër Landbouskool Marlow, before the fourth match between Hoërskool Rustenburg and DHS Rustenburg conceded in the dying embers of their day one encounter with Worcester and will be keen to bounce back against what looks to be a serious opponent in DHS. If the boys from the North-West can match the power of the “Horseflies” and remain patient on attack, they could spring a surprise, but it will take a big effort

High schools Framesby and Monument are next up, the latter for the first time at this festival. Framesby withstood the challenge of the host school, beating Kearsney by a single point on day one, but will be up against an entirely different prospect in a powerful “Monna’s” line-up. The penultimate game of the day sees Glenwood High School tackle EG Jansen in what should be one of the best matches, with the “Green Machine” having held off Marlow in their first outing. EG Jansen will prove to be a far sterner test for them. Kearsney then hosts Rondebosch in the day’s final affair. It will be tough for the hosts to get their first win against the team that swept Westville aside on the first day.

The Cape Town team are playing at Kearsney for the first time and look the best team on show. Results (Day one ) Worcester Gymn 26-25 Rustenburg; EG Jansen 59-7 Noord-Kaap; Marlow 6-14 Glenwood; Durban HS 21-0 Nico Malan; Kearsney 17-18 Framesby; Westville 10-31 Rondebosch

Day two: Today, March 30 7.40am Noord-Kaap v Nico Malan; 9am Westville v Pearson; 10.20am Worcester Gymn v Marlow; 11.40am Rustenburg v DHS; 1pm Framesby v Monument; 2.20pm Glenwood v Dr EG Jansen; 3.40pm Kearsney v Rondebosch Day three: Monday, April 1