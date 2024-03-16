Etzebeth’s double delight as he breaks into his prime

BOK bruiser Eben Etzebeth was a picture of humility on Thursday night after winning the South African Rugby Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year. Etzebeth was crowned the country’s best player at the 2023 awards ceremony in Johannesburg, but he said personal awards did not motivate him anything like the team ones.

The Sharks’ forward was excellent for the Boks at the World Cup, notably in the quarter-final against France, when his bulldozer try played a key role in getting the Boks over the line. When asked if the likes of this award motivated him in training and matches, he replied: “I have to disagree with you there. We work towards team trophies. Winning World Cups, winning the Rugby Championship, and when you play well in the team you sometimes get this reward.” However, he received the award graciously.

“I would never say no to winning this unbelievable award and I am so humbled and honoured to win it, so I am really happy about that. But we will always strive to win team trophies. That’s why we play rugby and not tennis or golf.” At 32, Etzebeth is in his prime as second row forward and he said he is satisfied with his form over the past two seasons. “To win an award like this you are going to be happy with your personal performance, so it has been great to win it two years in a row,” he said.

“They are both very special to me. But I think this one happening in a World Cup year, with us winning it, will always be extra special.” The good news for Springbok fans is that Etzebeth says his hunger to play international rugby is undiminished. “To wear the Springbok jersey is the ultimate motivation for me. To put that jersey on again whenever we play is what I strive for,” he said.