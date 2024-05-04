SA confirm Sri Lanka, Pakistan and a historical England visit for 2024/25 summer

SOUTH Africa will host Sri Lanka for two Tests and Pakistan for an all-formats tour in the 2024/25 home summer, officials confirmed yesterday, with the women’s team to play a first Test on home soil since 2002 when they welcome England. South Africa play Tests against Sri Lanka in Durban and Gqeberha before Pakistan arrive for three T20s, three one-day internationals and two Tests in Pretoria and Cape Town.

Unlike earlier this year, there will be no clash between any of the Test series and Cricket South Africa’s flagship SA20 competition, which is vital to its financial future. The 2024 edition overlapped with a two-Test series in New Zealand, which meant South Africa controversially sent a much weakened squad for the matches and were well beaten in both. The England women’s side will have an all-formats tour that includes three T20 matches (November 24-30), three ODIs (December 4-11) and a single Test in Bloemfontein (December 15-18).

Meanwhile, West Indies batter Devon Thomas has been banned for five years, with 18 months suspended, after admitting to seven charges, including those related to match-fixing, in franchise-based leagues in Sri Lanka, the UAE and the West Indies. The sentence will be backdated to May 23 last year, when the West Indies batter was provisionally suspended. The 34-year-old, who last played for West Indies in August 2022, will be eligible to play again in November 2026. Thomas admitted he agreed to fix matches in the Lanka Premier League, believing it was required for his selection, and accepted money from someone who approached him for match-fixing in the Caribbean Premier League, but denied going through with a fix.

He was also approached to fix matches in Abu Dhabi T10 and turned it down, but failed to report the incident to the designated anti-corruption official, Thomas told the ICC’s anti-corruption unit (ACU). “This ban is apt and should send a strong message to players and corruptors that attempts to corrupt our sport will be dealt with firmly,” Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC’s integrity unit, said in a statement. Thomas is required to provide witness statements and testimony, if necessary, in an ongoing investigation and not commit further offences in order to avoid serving the suspended 18 months, the ACU said in its official decision. | Reuters

SA 2024/25 tours Sri Lanka tour of South Africa: First Test: November 27-December 1 (Durban)

Second Test: December 5-9 (Gqeberha) Pakistan tour of South Africa: First T20: December 10 (Durban)

Second T20: December 13 (Pretoria) Third T20: December 14 (Johannesburg) First ODI: December 17 (Paarl)

Second ODI: December 19 (Cape Town) Third ODI: December 22 (Johannesburg) First Test: December 26-30 (Pretoria)