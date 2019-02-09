South African Paralympic shot-put medallist and Puma ambassador, Tyrone Pillay, who will be at today’s event, said the country had “huge” athletic potential.

Does South Africa have the next Usain Bolt? That will be the question being asked at this weekend’s Puma School of Speed #3 at Durban’s Kings Park Athletics Stadium which will see up-and-coming young athletics stars from around the country take to the track and field.

South African Paralympic shot-put medallist and Puma ambassador, Tyrone Pillay, who will be at today’s event, said the country had “huge” athletic potential, but more coaching skills were required for young athletes to realise a promising future.

Pillay, 39, was born with a shortened left leg, but coming from a sports-driven family, it was a given he would also love sports and having a disability was never going to hold him back.

When he was teased at school, he used to get words of comfort from his grandmother and he always had strong support from his parents and siblings.

But he understands how difficult it is to overcome some challenges and has helped youngsters who need prosthetics.

“Hardship comes in different forms and I think when someone comes through such times, you speak a common language,” he said.

He also has an organisation which assists children who need prosthetics and, as he said: “I love getting kids active and mobile and getting them to do things they’ve been told they can’t do.

“Can’t is not in my vocabulary.”

He spent 14 years in cricket, including coaching, before turning to shot-put in 2008.

“It’s the coaches who pick up talented youngsters and it’s the coach who has the ability to see when an athlete is doing something incorrectly.

“We have huge potential among our young athletes, but the biggest problem is to provide them with the right coach.

“These could be teachers who have been equipped and trained by other coaches.

“There’s so much we could do.”

Pillay’s goal while growing up was to wear the green and gold, which he did at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games when he took bronze for shot-put. And he is now in training for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

“My first goal was to simply wear the green and gold, so standing on that podium and seeing the South African flag go up was an unreal experience.

“But going to Tokyo has a bigger meaning in that it is a platform for me to help younger athletes. Success is pure hard work and determination,” said Pillay.

Also at today’s event will be South African middle distance runner Gena Lofstrand, the Puma School of Speed vice-principal who is also from Durban.

The 800m runner will compete in the national championships at the end of April and hopes to qualify for the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in September.

She agreed with Pillay on this country’s potential athletics stars.

Having been to the first two 2019 Puma events in Stellenbosch (on January 26) and Johannesburg (February 2), she said there would be hot competition between the top young athletes competing in Durban today.

“At the last two events, there was lots and lots of talent which I found very inspiring, they were really just giving it their all.

“I think these events provide an opportunity to compete and see what you are capable of as an athlete.

“There are lots of people watching how you perform and it can open many doors,” she said.

The series’ goal is to develop athletic talent and discover the country’s next top athletes.