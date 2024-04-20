Sundowns prepared for hostility in Tunisia

TEBOHO Mokoena would have made an exciting boxer had he taken up the sport. Ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ CAF Champions League semi-final first leg clash away to Tunisia’s Esperance in Rades, the Brazilians’ midfielder was confidence personified as he addressed Tunisian media at the pre-matchday conference.

“We made a pledge at the beginning of the season that we are going to play in all cup finals,” he said, responding to a question about Sundowns’ desire to participate in the Fifa Club World Cup. Renowned for his penchant for scoring long-range goals, he sees their busy month – having already played five matches compared to Esperance’s two – as an advantage. “The more matches we play, the better we become as a team. Yes, we have not been our best in the last games, but we are ready. The stakes are huge and we want to get to the final.”

Such has been Sundowns’ growth as a continental giant that they can be that confident, even ahead of facing a rival who will be enjoying partisan support in their own backyard. Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena emphasised his expectations: “Credit must go to these players; they are a great group who understand the magnitude of representing Sundowns because without that it would be very difficult. “Of course, I put them under pressure and I demand of them, but we have clear expectations and we want to win every single game. As human beings players are creatures of habit, so we try to do these things daily so it becomes a habit.”

Doing well in the Champions League has somewhat become second nature to Sundowns. This is their second successive semi-final but it will take some effort for them to overcome the four-time champions. But Mokwena, as he always does, has a plan. He has studied their adversaries. “Our analysis department has done a good job and we know we will be up against a team of aggressive wingers and midfielders who can shoot from inside and outside the box,” said Mokwena.

“Of course we have a tough task to keep a clean sheet against them because they are a difficult and quality side. “Can we score goals against them? Yes we can, but it will be very difficult against a quality defence that has a young, good goalkeeper.” Sundowns will also have to contend with a hostile crowd, which will do its best to play the 12th man role to perfection.