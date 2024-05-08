Türkiye beckons for local golfer Khalid Abdulla

LOCAL businessman and avid amateur golfer Khalid Abdulla will have the opportunity of a lifetime when he flies off to Antalya, Türkiye in December to participate in the prestigious Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Amateur Series Grand Finals. Abdulla, 58, will be one of two South African representatives, after winning the Cape Town leg at the glorious De Zalze Golf Estate in Stellenbosch this week.

The event at De Zalze Golf Estate was the fourth of 117 global tournaments in this year’s Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup – with the victors of each tournament competing in the Grand Finals at the luxurious Gloria Serenity Resort on the Turkish Golf Coast. Since its inception in 2013, the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup now brings together over 8 000 players, who compete against one another in more than 117 tournaments in 73 countries worldwide. Turkish Airlines flies to more destinations – 324 in 127 countries – in the world than other airlines.

Abdulla was ecstatic with his achievement after edging out Armand Burger (runner-up) and Anees Dawood (third). “It is an amazing feeling,” Abdulla told Independent Newspapers. “I have played in this golf tournament a few times now, sometimes I did ok, and sometimes very badly.

“On this day my game came together well, I played enjoyable but fearless golf. I was fortunate that I played consistently hole by hole and excited that I scored well. I am ecstatic to have actually won.” Abdulla has been playing golf socially for more than 20 years, but put away his clubs for a period while he focused on his business. But since becoming semi-retired, he has once again started playing and is particularly enjoying being able to spend time with his son on the golf course.

“After having worked for 40 years (with two jobs in the earlier years, while studying part time as well), I have recently decided to take a sabbatical to focus on finding a new balance and reconnecting with my family and friends,” Abdulla said. “Golf is a great game for building relationships with friends, family, and the networking opportunities for business are great too. “I also play regular golf with my son, which is special and priceless. I love sport and this game relaxes me and clears my busy mind from clutter.”