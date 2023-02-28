WATCH: Kairo Forbes pays glowing tribute to her dad AKA with series of adorable videos

Just a week after her father was laid to rest, little Kairo Owethu Forbes took to Instagram with a heartfelt post. Her caption read: “I love you daddy.” The seven-year-old, who has more than 1.2 million followers, shared throwback videos taken during happier days.

The video started off with her mom, DJ Zinhle, asking: “Was he a good dad?” Kairo responded: “He was a good dad, yeah.” There are even a few comic relief moments when Kairo makes fun of her late dad by mimicking his acceptance speech when he received a music award. But one can’t help but feel the child’s pain, knowing that she lost her father at a young age and in a gruesome manner.

Their bond was unbreakable. AKA and Kairo often posted videos of the two of them spending time together. In one clip, she stared at the camera and said: “Daddy, I want to say something… Thank you for the shark, and I love you.”

The artist was buried last week Saturday. His private funeral was attended only by close friends and family. His posthumous album “Mass Country” was released the day before and dubbed “Mass Country Day”. AKA’s award-winning rapper girlfriend Nadia Nakai took to social media to celebrate the album’s release.