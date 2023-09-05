WATCH: Uncle Waffles Burger receives negative reviews in viral TikTok videos: ‘It should be sold in another country’

It’s been just over a week since Uncle Waffles officially launched a new campaign with KFC around her new burger, which is now available in selected stores. While the burger seems to be moving units across the country, with various stores reporting that it’s temporarily sold out, there’s a trend quickly unfolding on social media of fans sharing videos of their tasting experience.

Many of the videos making the rounds online have seen fans criticising the burger’s taste. One TikToker, @reabetswemoloto.5 recorded a video of herself having the new burger for the first time in a video that’s since been viewed over two million times. “I got the Uncle Waffles Burger, I’m excited," she said as she started by eating the chips. "I love trying out new things." As she unwraps the burger, she begins to pull her face as she criticises the burger’s smell. After taking a bite, she quickly spits it out in disgust and ends the video. "This burger should be sold in another country, not here in South Africa," shared @mlu__n2 along with the video clip on X.