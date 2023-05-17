World Baking Day: Here’s how to fix common baking mistakes

May 17 is World Baking Day, and whether your preferred baking treat is cake, cookies, brownies, or biscuits, just make sure you get your fix on the day. According to Days of the Year, the day was created to spread the joy of baking around the world. It is the perfect time for first-time bakers to whip out that rolling pin, bake a cake, and celebrate.

The site adds: “This day is meant to show people just how much fun it can be to make a cake or some cookies, and baking can be a great way to spend time with family and friends.” Baking is both a science and an art. Because of that, it's not the easiest thing to do. There's nothing more frustrating than wasting time, money, and dishes for cookies or cakes that aren't up to par, simply because of a few avoidable mistakes. Whether you’ve always loved baking or it’s a brand-new hobby, there’s no shame in admitting that things can go wrong. Below, experts at Dr. Oetker outline some of the baking mistakes people make that they gathered from their research and offer tips on how these can be avoided next time.

Whether you’ve always loved baking or it’s a brand-new hobby, there’s no shame in admitting that things can go wrong. Picture: Life of Pix/ Pexels Why did my cake sink? The problem: You opened the oven door too early. The solution: Don’t open the oven until you think your cake is ready.

The problem: You used too much raising agent. The solution: Follow your recipe carefully and don’t be tempted to add extra. Whether you’ve always loved baking or it’s a brand-new hobby, there’s no shame in admitting that things can go wrong. Picture: Vaibhav Jadhav/ Pexels Why did my cake not rise?

The problem: You forgot to add the raising agent. The solution: Be sure to add all the ingredients to your recipe. The problem: Your cake tin is too big.

The solution: Fill your tin three-quarters of the way. The problem: You over-whisked the batter. The solution: Only mix your batter until you can’t see the last ingredient you added.

Why did my cake crack? The problem: Your oven is too hot. The solution: Stick to the temperature your recipe tells you.

The problem: You over-mixed the flour. The solution: Only mix your batter until you can’t see the last ingredient you added. Why is my cake dry?

The problem: Your oven is too hot. The solution: Stick to the temperature your recipe tells you. The problem: Your eggs were too small.