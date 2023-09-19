Independent Online
‘You spoke, and we listened’ - Woolies now selling cake by the slice and people are here for it

X user @SuvaniaS took to the app to share the great news and people are loving it. Picture: @SuvaniaS/X

Published 3h ago

Share

Have you ever craved a slice of cake but didn’t want to invest in a whole one just to satisfy a craving?

Most of the time you have to go to a coffee shop to just have a slice of cake - and it usually costs a fortune.

Well, Woolies has your back.

Their food store is now selling their more popular cakes by the slice.

X user @SuvaniaS took to the app to share the great news and people are loving it.

“Besties, no one works harder than Woolies. Look what I saw today at the shops: individual cake slices,” she posted with a picture of the slices of cake on the shelf.

The picture showed three different cake flavours: rainbow, chocolate caramel and carrot cake.

Each slice retails at R39,99 which of course is a whole lot cheaper than what one would pay for a whole cake when that craving hits!

Their Rainbow cake by the slice. Picture: Woolworths website

Regardless of the price tag, people are praising Woolies for always coming through for them.

Woolworths was the first to respond saying: “You spoke, and we listened... 😏 Enjoy it!“

@southpaw94_ replied: “The devil might work hard, but @WOOLWORTHS_SA works harder”

“Wow wonderful. Sometimes you just want a little slice of cake. Also cake for people who stay alone and stuff. I like it,” said @Thipsy991.

“I love a brand that listens to their customers. @WOOLWORTHS_SA y'all are amazing,” wrote @_AVee08.

@SuvaniaS’s post was in response to what another X user posted a while back.

@andikho_ryt wrote: “Dear @WOOLWORTHS_SA. May you please look into selling cake slices or even half cakes for us who stay alone. Thank you Management 😊”

Clearly, Woolies listened and worked their magic.

They responded to him saying: “Hi Bestie. Can you please slide in our DMs with your contact information and closest store? We'd love to get in touch with you!”

