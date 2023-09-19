‘You spoke, and we listened’ - Woolies now selling cake by the slice and people are here for it

Have you ever craved a slice of cake but didn’t want to invest in a whole one just to satisfy a craving? Most of the time you have to go to a coffee shop to just have a slice of cake - and it usually costs a fortune.

Well, Woolies has your back. Their food store is now selling their more popular cakes by the slice. X user @SuvaniaS took to the app to share the great news and people are loving it.

“Besties, no one works harder than Woolies. Look what I saw today at the shops: individual cake slices,” she posted with a picture of the slices of cake on the shelf. Besties, no one works harder than Woolies



Look what I saw today at the shops: individual cake slices https://t.co/sPPYehNe86 pic.twitter.com/p2Y2a6N9l8 — su (@SuvaniaS) September 18, 2023

The picture showed three different cake flavours: rainbow, chocolate caramel and carrot cake. Each slice retails at R39,99 which of course is a whole lot cheaper than what one would pay for a whole cake when that craving hits!

Their Rainbow cake by the slice. Picture: Woolworths website Regardless of the price tag, people are praising Woolies for always coming through for them. Woolworths was the first to respond saying: “You spoke, and we listened... 😏 Enjoy it!“

@southpaw94_ replied: “The devil might work hard, but @WOOLWORTHS_SA works harder” “Wow wonderful. Sometimes you just want a little slice of cake. Also cake for people who stay alone and stuff. I like it,” said @Thipsy991. “I love a brand that listens to their customers. @WOOLWORTHS_SA y'all are amazing,” wrote @_AVee08.

@SuvaniaS’s post was in response to what another X user posted a while back. @andikho_ryt wrote: “Dear @WOOLWORTHS_SA. May you please look into selling cake slices or even half cakes for us who stay alone. Thank you Management 😊”