Selena Gomez has ‘so much hope’ for the mental health of the next generation

Selena Gomez is feeling "inspired" by the next generation when it comes to mental health. The 31-year-old actress - who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder four years ago - hosted a special event for her Rare Impact fund on Wednesday and later revealed that the company had raised $7 million (about R130 million) for mental health causes and took to social media to explain that she was left with "so much hope" afterwards.

She wrote on Instagram: "Our 3rd annual @rarebeauty Mental Health Summit has me leaving inspired by the next generation, filled with so much hope, and grateful to each of you for being on this meaningful journey with us. "Mental health means so much to me and I’m honoured we get to share this mission with the world together. Thank you to everyone who joined us and continues to use their voice for good!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) The 'Only Murders in the Building' star spoke with US Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy during the event, where the pair discussed "the power of social connection and how communities, like the one Selena has created", and he claimed that the Rare Beauty founder had been "paving the way for self-acceptance, support, and healing" around the world.