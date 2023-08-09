Women’s Day: Azana on surrounding herself with strong women who uplift her

Durban-born Afro-pop singer Azana kicked off Women’s Month on the right note, with a new single ‘Shona Malanga’. The five-time-SAMA nominee also announced her sophomore album 'Igagu’ which her fans have been looking forward to, will be released on October 27.

Azana collaborated with Amahle on the “love and marriage” inspired single. “Days have gone by without me seeing my fiancé who has gone to work. I plead with him to come back because when he comes back we need to prepare for our wedding day. “I am happy in love and no one can tell me otherwise because in this relationship there is trust, communication and respect.

“Amahle, whom I feature on this track, then brags about the relationship she has with the love of her life, she says she cannot wait to tell her family about this fairytale love she has finally found.” The ‘Your Love’ hitmaker will also be celebrating Women’s Month by taking to the stage at the Womandla Wombman Music Festival and Lifestyle Expo, in Rustenburg. “I’m so excited to be performing with other wonderful women in the industry. I’m so honoured”.

Azana has worked with some of the country's biggest producers Sun-El Musician and Prince Kaybee, she’s performed in and out of the country. Her music is on high radio rotation and highly streamed, she has fans across the continent, and recalls how in Eswatini the crowds knew her music word for word and requested some that are not among her popular hits. The Platoon signed artist encourages upcoming artists to believe in their music more than the next person.

“If you are releasing a song, you need to make sure that 12 midnight you are the first person to download the song. Everything starts with you and people will feed off that energy. So have faith in what you do.” As an artist, Azana strives to surround herself with supportive and like-minded people on her team who can lift her up, allowing her to do the same. “I work with a team of women, most of the time and I’ve found that they teach me new things everyday and I do the same with the things that I can teach them. They have made me feel so comfortable in my skin. We advise each other and lift each other up.”