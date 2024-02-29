Amazing hair secrets needed? Winner Afrolecia of Tik Tok Rising Creator of the year shares all

TikTok sensation Jade Oliver, better known as Afrolecia, has been named the winner of the Africa Rising Creator of the Year in the Sub-Saharan Africa category at the TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023, which took place at Vodaworld in Johannesburg last night. She has captured the hearts of millions of viewers within the TikTok community with her informative and engaging content centred around natural hair care. Afrolecia has become a go-to resource for individuals seeking guidance on navigating the challenges and joys of natural hair care. With 15 million views and counting, her videos provide invaluable tips and tricks for maintaining a healthy and thriving hair journey.

She expressed her gratitude for the win and remarked, “I feel so blessed. It’s such an honour to be nominated and to be named a winner. I would have never expected something like this. I am so grateful.” As a voice in the natural hair community, she emphasised her dedication to sharing her knowledge and experiences. “Natural hair was a topic I needed help with, and I knew someone out there would be going through the same struggles. I decided to document my journey and share what I’ve learned, and the rest is history,” she explained. Reflecting on her natural hair journey, she admitted that she didn’t want to embrace the teeny weeny afro (TWA) stage of her hair regrowth. “There are so many hairstyles I wish I could return and do when my hair was much shorter.”

Here are two of Afrolecia’s favourite hair care tips: EMBRACE NATURAL PRODUCTS: She recommends using 100% natural products and exploring DIY options with ingredients readily available in your kitchen. UTILISE OILS: She advocates for incorporating oils into your hair care routine, emphasising the importance of learning how to use them effectively. When it comes to hairstyles, she suggests embracing claw clip hairstyles and Goddess braids. “Claw clip hairstyles and Goddess braids are the hairstyles you want to be rocking now. My favourites are twists and twist-outs; I love the versatility of those hairstyles,” she shared.