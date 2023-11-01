Designer to the stars, Orapeleng Modutle enters an ‘exciting time’ as he takes on new style journey

Orapeleng Modutle is the man behind some of South Africa’s best red carpet looks and creating show-stopping bridal gowns. Known as the King of Couture, Modutle has created wearable art for South Africa’s biggest names like Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha, Nandi Madida, and Boity.

Now, the designer to the stars takes on a new style journey by creating a limited edition ready-to-wear collection with Superbalist. “My creative abilities derive from early childhood with my mother and grandmother sewing when I was younger, which sparked an interest in me to also develop the skill,” explained the Kimberley-born designer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OM Style Avenue (@orapelengmodutle) Having spent most of his career designing custom garments, Modutle believes that this range will give more consumers access to his work. “I want to give South African women a touch of the Orapeleng Modutle magic for that very special occasion they will be attending this summer. With styles that suit all occasions, there is definitely something for everyone,” he said.

The SUPERBALIST X ORAPELENG MODUTLE collection presents a line of ready-to-wear attire featuring both dramatic and timeless silhouettes. This collection boasts an extensive array of styles, including dresses, jumpsuits, and skirts.

Kefilwe Mabote a star Orapeleng Modutle has designed extravagant looks for over the years dressed in the ready-to-wear collection. Picture: Supplied It incorporates a rich tapestry of fabrics and embellishments, including metallics, diamante, lace, and sequins, making it an ideal choice for special occasions and festive gatherings. With Modutle’s Style Avenue and Superbalist both turning 10 this year, the brands believe the collaboration is a great way to celebrate a decade of style.

“As I celebrate a decade in the fashion industry, it makes perfect sense to collaborate on a special collection with Superbalist. Our consumers have been demanding a ready-to-wear offering and this is the beginning of our ready-to-wear journey,” said Modutle. Superbalist felt that Orapeleng was a natural fit. “Superbalist prides itself in curating the best brands and styles which is why Orapeleng was a no-brainer. He's built an incredible brand which is known for its craftsmanship and that stood out about him,” said David Cohen, Superbalist’s CEO.