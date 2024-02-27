Style mistakes you need to stop making if you want to look fabulous

Looking stylish and fabulous can be so easy, yet, its so easy for some people to get it so wrong. Some people spend a fortune on designer goods, but some how, they don’t know how to wear them properly and stylishly.

Wearing a pricey designer outfit doesn’t automatically make you stylish. You can have a wardrobe full of pricey designer clothes, but if you make style mistakes, it is easy to ruin a look. Here are a few style no-nos you need to stop doing right now.

Following trends blindly While most of us love to stay on trend and experiment with new looks, it's important not to blindly follow every fashion fad that comes along. Not all trends are suitable for everyone, so it's essential to choose styles that complement your body type and personal taste. It’s better to develop your own sense of style and add trendy pieces in a way that works for you.

Develop your own style. Picture: Junior Reis / Unsplash Wearing clothes that don't fit properly One of the biggest style mistakes you can make is wearing clothes that are either too tight or too loose. Ill-fitting clothes can not only be uncomfortable but can also make you appear sloppy and unkempt. Always take the time to try on clothes before buying them and consider getting items tailored for a perfect fit.

Clothes that are too big for you can make you look sloppy. Picture: Mart Production / Pexels Wearing too many accessories While accessories are essential and can add interest and personality to an outfit, it's important not to overdo it. Too many accessories can overwhelm your look and make it appear cluttered. Stick to a few key pieces such as a statement necklace or a pair of bold earrings to avoid looking like you're trying too hard.

Keep your accessories simple. Picture: Riya Kumari / Pexels Neglecting proper grooming Style isn't just about what you wear, but also how you present yourself. Neglecting basic grooming habits such as proper hygiene, manicured nails, and well-maintained hair can detract from your overall appearance. Take the time to groom yourself regularly to ensure you look polished and put-together.