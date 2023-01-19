‘We don’t want to touch your dirty hair’ – Hairstylist shares her top-four pet peeves on TikTok

Hairstylist Emily Pytel has taken to TikTok to share what really irks her about her clients, and you would be surprised by what those are. Right at the top of her list is clients coming in with dirty hair.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When a client comes to me with super dirty hair, no! Not only do we not want to touch your dirty hair, but it’s also no good for your colour,” she starts out by saying. She explains that colour does not take as well to dirty hair. Her second pet peeve is about wash time.

“When we sit you down at the shampoo bowls, and you lean back and then you look right into our eyes… Don’t do that. It’s awkward for everybody.” She suggests that clients should just close their eyes. Her third comment is a bit odd, but here’s what she had to say about late-coming coffee drinkers.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When you show up late with a coffee in your hand and you don’t have one for us. We love coffee too, and we need the caffeine to do your hair,” she says. So ladies, best you finish your coffee before you head into the salon. Then she goes onto number four.