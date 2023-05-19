A bride with a phobia of buttons wants to ban them at her wedding

A 32-year-old bride-to-be, who has a phobia of buttons (koumpounophobia), is so uncomfortable around them that she doesn’t want to see any buttons on her wedding day. “It’s been an absolute constant in my life, and has never diminished or wavered in all the time I’ve been alive,” she shares on Reddit’s Am I The A**hole group.

She says some buttons are worse than others. “The worst is the lines of small, evenly spaced buttons, like on button-up shirts. Even looking at them makes me a little nauseous.” The bride says that small, evenly spaced buttons makes her feel nauseous. Picture: Unsplash/Evgeniya Shustikova In her day-to-day life, she ensures there are no buttons on any of her clothing in her wardrobe but it also bothers her when other people wear them. She accepts that there’s nothing she can do about what other people wear, so she simply grins and bears it.

However, for her wedding day, she would like to be comfortable and not have to deal with it. Therefore, she’s thinking of banning buttons. “I know that nearly all men’s formal wear has buttons, so it would probably be unreasonable to ban them completely, but I was thinking of requesting that guests either wear a shirt that hides the buttons, wear a tie to cover the buttons, or consider other forms of formal dress (turtlenecks, robes etc) that don't have buttons.

“I’m worried this is too much of a request though, and makes me a bit of a bridezilla. Especially because buttons are just so common in most men’s formal wear, and I technically can handle being around them, even if it makes me uncomfortable,” she says. She wants to know from Reddit users if she will be an a**hole if she banned buttons.

Most users voted that she would be an a**hole. “YWBTA You can control bridal party attire, but not guests. You deal with buttons in everyday life. I think it’s too much of an inconvenience to require it,” responded one person. “Unless you want to go casual with a beach type of wedding, it’s not viable to find dress shirts without buttons. So YWBTA,” commented another.