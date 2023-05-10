Bride wants guest to dye her hair brown or wear a wig to her wedding

What’s up with brides suddenly being so ridiculously demanding? No wonder the term bridezilla is being used so often lately.

Unfortunately, it’s usually the bridesmaids who often bear the brunt of these crazy demands. One bride expected her bridesmaids to cut their hair while another asked that all her bridesmaids wear the same dress even if they were uncomfortable wearing it. This bride, however, is trying to bully one of her wedding guests into doing something she doesn’t want to do.

This wedding guest has taken to Reddit’s Weddingshaming group to expose a friend who has turned into a bridezilla by demanding that she dye her hair for the wedding. She starts off by sharing that she has split-dyed hair (it’s half hot pink and half pastel blue) and that she always had her hair that way. “I got invited to a wedding months ago and no mention was made about my hair. The wedding is next week and the bride called me last night. She was happy and bubbly and then mentioned my hair and asked if I had dyed it yet. I was confused and told her I just dyed it a few weeks ago,” shares the wedding guest.

“The bride laughed and said she thought she told me that I had to dye my hair a natural brown. She said that it would clash. When I explained that I had just recently dyed it and couldn't redo it so soon and also had no intention of ever doing natural brown she was silent for a moment,” she adds.