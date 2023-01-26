Guy leaves girlfriend behind for wearing short dress and dramatic make-up to conservative wedding

Many bridal couples are very specific about what they want their guests to wear to their wedding. Months of planning go into preparing for a wedding. Therefore, it’s just common courtesy for guests to at least make the effort to dress according to their desired dress code.

They clearly have a vision of how they want their wedding, as a whole, to look. Specifically for the wedding picture. This Reddit user was invited to his conservative boss’s wedding, which had very specific dress code requirements. Especially for the ladies. In his post on the AITA (Am I The A*****e) group, he states that in the invitation, the bridal couple asked for all men to wear black suits and the women to wear long dresses with long sleeves and no dramatic make-up.

This sounds like a reasonable request. However, his girlfriend, who at first agreed to stick to the requested dress code, decided on the day of the wedding that it simply wasn’t for her. You’re probably wondering why he’s asking users “AITA”. Well, here’s what happened. After his girlfriend told him that “she doesn’t mind wearing a long dress and no heavy make-up” they went online to look for a dress which he then bought for her.

However, on the day of the wedding, when he picked his girlfriend up, she was wearing the complete opposite. “When I went to pick her up she was wearing the exact opposite of the dress code. She wore a short dress and dramatic make-up. I asked what happened to the other dress that she was going to wear. She said that it’s unreasonable and misogynistic for dictating what women should wear. “I told her that it’s the bride’s wish and we should not disrespect it on her wedding day, I asked you about this and you said you didn’t mind.”

