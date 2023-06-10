‘I’ll stop being diabetic for your wedding’ - demanding bride wants her bridesmaid to remove insulin devices

It’s perfectly normal for a bride to want her wedding day to be perfect. However, what’s not normal are demanding brides who have unreasonable expectations.
Such is the case with this bridezilla, as shared by a bridesmaid on Reddit's Wedding Shaming group. Interestingly, the demanding bride is also the bridesmaid’s sister-in-law.
She starts off by saying that the bride is one of those who want everything to be Instagram-worthy and Pinterest-perfect.
“I have been type 1 diabetic for over 20 years. I have an Omnipod (tubeless insulin pump) and a CGM (continuous glucose monitoring device). These are small external devices,” shares the bridesmaid.
“So come the weeks leading up to the wedding, I get a request that I make sure my CGM is not visible for photos. I wear both on my abdomen so it seemed like a weird request because they are never visible. The bridesmaid’s dresses were tight and you could see the small bumps of my devices through the dress,” she adds.
LOOK: ‘Your boobs look incredible’ - Reddit users reassure unhappy bride that her ‘scandalous’ breasts look great in her wedding dress
A man has sent out a gift registry even though he’s not getting married, leaving family furious
WATCH: Groom checking his phone as he walks down the aisle goes viral
Tips on how to plan the perfect winter wedding
“I asked her how she proposed I do that. She told me spanx, double layered spanx. Well, I tried that…except then the devices couldn’t connect to the PDMS [personal diabetes management system], too much fabric layers interfered. I informed her of this.”
“On the day of the wedding, she then told me to take them off for the day. Yeah…um I NEED insulin. I did not remove them and she sulked and glared the whole time we got ready,” concludes the bridesmaid.
Kudos to her for standing up against this bridezilla!