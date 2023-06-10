Independent Online
Saturday, June 10, 2023

‘I’ll stop being diabetic for your wedding’ - demanding bride wants her bridesmaid to remove insulin devices

Bridesmaid in pale blue dress holding flowers.

Bridesmaid expected to remove her insulin devices. Picture: Pexels Milan

Published 4h ago

It’s perfectly normal for a bride to want her wedding day to be perfect. However, what’s not normal are demanding brides who have unreasonable expectations.

Such is the case with this bridezilla, as shared by a bridesmaid on Reddit's Wedding Shaming group. Interestingly, the demanding bride is also the bridesmaid’s sister-in-law.

She starts off by saying that the bride is one of those who want everything to be Instagram-worthy and Pinterest-perfect.

“I have been type 1 diabetic for over 20 years. I have an Omnipod (tubeless insulin pump) and a CGM (continuous glucose monitoring device). These are small external devices,” shares the bridesmaid.

“So come the weeks leading up to the wedding, I get a request that I make sure my CGM is not visible for photos. I wear both on my abdomen so it seemed like a weird request because they are never visible. The bridesmaid’s dresses were tight and you could see the small bumps of my devices through the dress,” she adds.

More on this

“I asked her how she proposed I do that. She told me spanx, double layered spanx. Well, I tried that…except then the devices couldn’t connect to the PDMS [personal diabetes management system], too much fabric layers interfered. I informed her of this.”

“On the day of the wedding, she then told me to take them off for the day. Yeah…um I NEED insulin. I did not remove them and she sulked and glared the whole time we got ready,” concludes the bridesmaid.

Kudos to her for standing up against this bridezilla!

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido
