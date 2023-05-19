Demanding bride wants guest to cut her hair for the wedding day

A woman’s hair is her crown and what she does with it is entirely up to her. This Reddit user, who is merely an invited guest and not part of a wedding party, has been asked by the bride to cut her hair.

The guest has taken to the Am I The A**hole group to find out if she’s the a**hole for not wanting to do so. In the post, she shares that she used to have a pixie cut for six years and a year ago decided to grow it out. “Last year, it started growing well for the first time in forever, so I decided to grow it out. I haven’t gotten a haircut since January 2022, and my hair is now just past my shoulders. I have no interest in cutting it shorter right now,” she shared.

When the bride, Ally, a childhood friend who she hadn’t seen in a long time, saw her long hair she was shocked. “The first thing she did when she spotted me was comment on my hair, saying she was shocked it looked as pretty as it did,” added the Reddit user. “The next day, Ally called to say she wanted me to get a pixie cut again for her wedding day. I was a bit shocked, but politely declined,” she continued.

“Ally got more forceful, demanding me to do it. She said that her family, who hasn’t seen me in years, still thinks I ‘look like a boy’, and that seeing me with longer, more ‘feminine’ hair would take her spotlight. I’m wearing a dress to the wedding, and my boobs have increased twice in size since I started breastfeeding, so I don’t think I’d ‘look like a boy’ even if I did get a pixie cut.” “I offered to wear a wig (my friend has one he can lend me), but nope. She wants me to cut it. I might’ve considered her request if I was in the wedding party, but I’m not. I’m just a guest.” “I really don’t want to budge on this, but I’m starting to doubt myself. AITA?” she asked Reddit users.

Users voted her “not the a**hole” and had this to say. “Even if you were in the wedding party, she doesn’t have the right to demand you cut your hair. She sounds deeply insecure and very controlling. NTA for holding your ground against bridezilla,” commented one person. “WTF…where in the world does any person…not even a bride…get to demand anyone cut their hair? NTA” said another.