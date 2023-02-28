Love in lift: Newlyweds’ wedding day interrupted by elevator malfunction

The couple named, Panav Jha and Victoria Jha, were heading to the after party, following the ceremony, at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, while in the elevator the doors became stuck.

The groom told ‘’CNN’’: ‘’Then, the doors started to open, so I could see the concrete wall right in front of me, and I could see the concrete wall behind me. I was like, ‘That’s not normal’.“ I can only imagine the fear and confusion. Imagine, you’re prepping to celebrate your wedding with family and friends not to “stiek uit” at the party. As seen on a Facebook post, The Charlotte Fire Department saved the couple from missing a part of their ceremony, the best part, the reception after-party.

The post reads as follows: ‘’WEDDING NIGHT RESCUE: First, congratulations to Mr and Mrs Jha on your wedding day. Although Charlotte Fire wasn't formally invited, we weren't exactly wedding crashers either. “Early this morning, our crews responded to an elevator entrapment. When Charlotte Fire crews arrived, 6 people were trapped in a hotel elevator between the first and second floor,’’ Charlotte NC wrote. ‘’Firefighters rigged equipment to hoist those trapped up out of the elevator to the best access point on the fourth floor. After the first person was recused, she said, "please get my sister out next, she's the one in the wedding dress".

It was not only the bride and groom who got stuck, they had four others with them: ‘’All 6 who were pulled to safety were part of the Jha wedding party. Thankfully, no one required medical attention. Mr and Mrs Jha, we hope today is the start of a long and happy life together.’’ The firefighters could not help but snap a photo of the situation, it’s not everyday fire fighters get to attend a wedding, that normally happens at stag parties, *wink wink* Regardless, the couple still looked exceptionally beautiful, despite the fact that they were stuck in an elevator. The couple now have a story to tell for the rest of their lives.