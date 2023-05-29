‘My cousin stole my wedding dress’

After months of searching this bride finally found a dress that she liked and even put down a deposit for it. Unfortunately, she was not the only one who liked the dress.

While it’s understandable that other brides out there would fall in love with the same dress, she never expected it would be a family member. This 27-year-old bride-to-be, a Reddit user, took to the app’s AmItheA**hole group to share her experience that no bride should have to go through. After she tried on several dresses her cousin’s mother asked to see some of the dresses she had tried on so her mother sent her a video of one of the bride-to-be’s final picks. She didn’t think much of it as she wanted her extended family to feel included.

“A few weeks pass and I get a call from the boutique I had paid a deposit for my dress at. “They inform me that my cousin and her mother had come to their store with the video of me in my dress and asked to get something exactly like it. “One of their sales associates sold them the exact same dress in a cream colour instead of white (which was my dress’s colour).

“The store owner was very apologetic and offered a refund since she realised two girls from the same family can’t wear the same dress – I will likely have a lot of the same guests at my wedding,” shared the upset bride-to-be. In disbelief, hoping it was a terrible mix-up, she messaged her cousin and casually asked to see the dress she purchased. “For weeks she created stories about either not finding a dress or having it altered so she couldn’t show me. Finally, the night before her wedding, she invited my mom and I over for some last-minute help,” she added.

“Again, we asked to see her dress. She finally caved and brought it out. Of course, it was the exact same dress. “I was extremely hurt and asked why she would go out of her way to steal my wedding dress knowing full well her wedding is before mine which means everyone would see it on her before me. “I said if she had spoken to me beforehand I might have chosen to let her have the dress but she went behind my back and chose to lie about it repeatedly.

“Things got heated and I ended up leaving. I’m not sure if I even want to go to her wedding after the stunt she and her mother pulled. “Everyone in my family thinks I overreacted and should have kept my mouth shut until after her wedding instead of creating animosity the night before her big day.” She’s now asking Reddit users if she’s an a****** for getting upset.

Most users have voted that she’s NOT the a******.