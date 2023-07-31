‘My son wasn’t invited to my sister’s wedding because of his amputated leg’

Children-free weddings might be great for the bride and groom, but it can often be a hassle for parents. They have to make a plan for that child so that they are supervised while you attend the wedding. In many cases, parents end up not going to weddings because of it.

So how would you as a parent feel when you get to a supposed child-free wedding and find other kids there? This dad was not happy at all. The 32-year-old dad took to Reddit’s AITA group to share his anger towards his sister who told him that her wedding was child-free but it turned out it wasn’t. The reason why is however the saddest part.

“My sister got married yesterday. I was so happy for her and agreed to help her out. She told me that the wedding was child-free, which I understand, so I asked my best friend if there was any way he could watch my son and he agreed,” wrote the single dad. However, when he arrived at the wedding, there were about 15 children there, leaving him confused. “I was confused but I didn't want to make a scene so I waited until my sister came over to me and I asked her what the deal was,” he continued.

“What she told me broke my heart and I don't know how I can look at her the same way again. She confessed that my 12-year-old son was excluded because he has an amputated leg. She said that it would draw attention to him at the wedding,” he wrote. “I almost lost it. I could understand if he was going to be disruptive or something, but because of that? I didn't trust myself at that moment, so I just walked out and went home,” said the angry parent. He added that since the wedding, he has been receiving dozens of messages from people saying how his leaving caused his sister to cry and how he ruined the whole wedding.

“These messages are actually making me wonder: Am I the a**hole?” he asked Reddit users. Most users agreed that he was not the a**hole.