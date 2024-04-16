Mzansi reacts to book of AKA and Anele Tembe’s relationship hitting the shelves

Social media was in a frenzy on Thursday afternoon after author Melinda Ferguson announced that she is releasing a book on AKA and Anele Tembe’s relationship this week. Taking to Facebook, Ferguson wrote: “I have never worked harder on a book. I have never been more freaked out by a story. I have never kept a secret like I have this one, but the news has just been leaked on social media. So here it is from the fire horse’s mouth. My new book will hit the shelves next week.

“It’s been a real journey to get this out. It nearly killed my own relationship. It’s a story that broke my heart.” The news went viral leaving Mzansi with mixed feelings. Many questioned the accuracy of the story, while some said they also needed the story to be told in the form of a documentary after the book had been released. One user wrote: “Bravo! Well done Mel! I know how hard you have worked on this book. I love the cover.

I have no doubt the contents will be equally gut-wrenching and gripping. “An all too human tale about a talented music star destined for greatness and the tragic turns life takes. It has all the makings of a classic tragedy. I wish you every success with this book. May it be the best-seller you so deserve.”

A second user wrote: “I honestly feel such books and documentaries should come out when the court cases are done. Not before or during.” A third said: “This doesn’t seem right in my opinion.” While a fourth noted: “I’d be very interested to read this.”