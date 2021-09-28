Anglican bishops expel KZN priest convicted of sexual harassment under church law

DURBAN - THE Synod of Bishops of the Anglican Church has stripped an Anglican cleric from the Diocese of Natal of his status as a priest after he was convicted of sexual harassment under church law. The Synod said yesterday it had resolved to confirm a sentence of “degradation” against a former priest at a meeting last week.

While the church named the priest, The Mercury has not named him as it could not be established whether he had been criminally charged at the time of publication. “The victims worked at or were associated with workers at the church in which he served,” said the Synod. The Synod said the sentence was imposed by a disciplinary tribunal of the Diocese of Natal in July. The sentence removes a priest's right to be referred to as “Reverend”.

“The disciplinary tribunal sat in July. Two days after the reverend confirmed he would attend, he indicated on the day of the tribunal he would not attend. The tribunal went ahead in his absence,” said the Synod. In the language of the church's canon (church law), explained the Synod, a sentence of degradation “deposes from Holy Orders” a priest, meaning he or she can no longer perform the ministry of a cleric. The Synod said the cleric was convicted under the canons of: sexual harassment for conducting himself in “a sexually immoral manner”, and involving himself in “inappropriate relationships and activities which gave just cause for scandal or offence”.

“Degradation is the most serious disciplinary action that can be taken against an Anglican priest under the church law. As a result, the Canons require the sentence to be confirmed by the Synod of Bishops, which comprises bishops from across Southern Africa,” said the statement. In April a board of preliminary inquiry recommended that charges be brought against him and he resigned at the end of April. The Synod said the former priest’s name will be placed on a register maintained by the church's Safe and Inclusive Church Commission to ensure that he cannot be licensed as a priest in any other diocese of the Anglican Church.