Appeal for continued support from KZN communities after police arrest over 9 500 suspects

KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka appealed to community members to continue to assist police with intelligence information after intelligence-driven operations during March resulted in the arrest of more than 9 500 suspects. “The eradication of crime remains one of the provincial government’s apex priorities. The adoption and implementation of an integrated approach to crime fighting is yielding positive results,” said the department in a statement on Tuesday.

Hlomuka commended the work of law enforcement officers to protect the people of the province from criminal elements. “We also appeal to community members to continue to assist police with intelligence information. Government and police cannot win the war against crime without the active involvement of our communities,” said Hlomuka. The MEC said efforts to eradicate drugs and other illegal substances in KZN communities had intensified.

He said while these targeted operations were immensely helpful, the government was concerned about the number of drugs on the streets. “Our youth are the main victims. We have a duty to arrest these drug pedlars before they lure our innocent youth into the shadowy world of drug dependency,” said Hlomuka. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police arrested 9 522 suspects for a variety of crimes and recovered a total of 258 firearms, including 17 rifles, during Operation Shanela and other targeted operations in March.

He said 167 suspected murderers and 137 attempted murder suspects were among the 3 156 suspects who were arrested for contact crimes. “One hundred and forty-eight suspects were put behind bars in connection with cases of robbery, inclusive of house robbery, business robbery, robbery with aggravating circumstances and carjacking,”he said. Other arrests included: 243 suspected rapists were arrested.

42 were arrested for sexual assault.

1 535 were nabbed for allegedly assaulting others with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

230 suspects were arrested for burglaries at residential premises.

65 were arrested for business burglaries and 30 more suspects were bust for their alleged involvement in cases of stock theft.

32 were arrested for a string of motor vehicle theft as well as theft from motor vehicles.

1 380 suspects were arrested for drug-related crimes.

445 people were arrested for illegal dealing in liquor.

426 people were arrested for driving under the influence of liquor.

A further 73 people were nabbed for drinking in a public place. Police also recovered 3 000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres of firearms while 463 knives and 22 machetes were also recovered during the province-wide operations.