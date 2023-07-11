Body of suspected drug addict discovered in abandoned Verulam CBD home

Durban - The body of a woman suspected to have been a drug addict was discovered in an abandoned house in Verulam Central Business District(CBD) on Tuesday. morning. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, said in a statement that the body was discovered in an abandoned house on Ireland Street.

Balram said a member of Rusa was flagged down by a scrap collector who made the discovery at approximately 8:53 am. “Rusa Medics were requested at the scene and located the female in the basement. She showed no signs of life and was declared deceased,” he said. The circumstances leading to her death were still to be established.

“It is alleged that the deceased was a heroin addict who was amongst several drug addicts who squatted in the abandoned property,” said Balram. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said Verulam police have opened an inquest docket for investigation. Ngcobo said a 30-year-old woman was found dead inside a vacant house on 11 July on Ireland Street in Verulam.

“The victim’s body was recovered with no visible injuries, circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,”said Police. Meanwhile, IOL reported that a passer-by found a decomposed body in a dense bush, along the M27 in the Waterloo area on Wednesday and contacted Rusa around 8.30am. “Reaction Officers were dispatched to his location and on arrival were led several metres down a steep embankment next to the road. The body of a man was discovered among the dense vegetation,“ Balram was quoted as saying.

