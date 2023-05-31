Colleagues, students appeal for safe return of ‘kidnapped’ MUT lecturer, call for collective fight against crime

Durban - Police are searching for missing Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer Shan Dwarika, who was last seen in CCTV footage being forced into the rear of his black Honda CR-V by three suspected kidnappers on Sunday. Dwarika, who resides in Verulam, was last seen at his rental property in Sea Cow Lake in Durban attending to repairs.

Speaking to “The Mercury” on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the search for Dwarika was still continuing. “Greenwood Park police have opened a case of a missing person after a 61-year-old man reportedly went missing Sunday, 28 May,” said Netshiunda. Dwarika was described by colleagues during a press briefing about his disappearance at MUT on Wednesday as a dedicated father and lecturer who “treated his students like his children”. He was also known to be a friendly, jovial person.

Speaking during the briefing, MUT vice-chancellor Marcus Ramogale said he hopes that this publicity would help with the investigation. “We are convinced that someone will see it. Someone who has information will see it and give that information to the police. It is our collective responsibility to fight crime. Crime which is slowly but surely destroying our country. We cannot allow these kinds of criminal acts to continue,” he said. Ramogale said while there have been instances of staff being killed at other universities, he believes the “kidnapping” of Dwarika, who is merely a lecturer with no other operational responsibilities at MUT, is an act of criminality.

“To the Dwarika family, we are with you in our prayers, and we sincerely hope that God will intervene and bring Mr Dwarika home safely,” he said. Also speaking at the briefing, Student Representative Council (SRC) president Vusi Mthethwa said the incident had shocked students, who have taken to social media to share missing person posts. Mthethwa said students were concerned about their academic performance as they approach exams as they would need guidance and mentorship from Dwarika.