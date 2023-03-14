DA KZN lays charges against Nehawu after alleged death of young pregnant woman in PMB

Durban – The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that the party laid criminal charges against National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) officials in the province after the alleged death of a young pregnant woman in Pietermaritzburg last week. Nehawu’s nation-wide strike started last week and brought some health facilities, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, to a grinding halt. The union is demanding a 10% salary increase – of which 3% was granted last year –and a R2 500 housing allowance for workers.

The DA condemned the strike in a combined statement on Tuesday by DA provincial leader MPL Francois Rodgers, and MPL Edwin Baptie. “The move follows the death of a pregnant young Pietermaritzburg woman, Thandokuhle Mlotshwa, last week. This is after she failed to receive swift medical attention as a result of ongoing protest action by the union,” said the statement. According to the party, the woman was transported to Harry Gwala Hospital.

The DA said that on Friday, the party gave the Provincial Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane, 72 hours to lay charges against the union. “The MEC failed to act in the interests of KZN’s people. As a result, the DA has been forced to take a stand,” said the statement. According to the DA, the right to healthcare is enshrined in the Constitution. “It is shocking that the government cannot, or will not, act to ensure this,” said the statement.