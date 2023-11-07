DA takes on ANC KZN chairperson Duma over treatment of the premier

The DA’s Women’s Network in KwaZulu-Natal (DAWN) is the latest organisation to take the ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma to task, over his alleged ill treatment of the KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. This after Duma, who is also Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) MEC, was tackled by the female wing of his own party, the ANC Women's League which accused him of undermining the premier.

Duma has faced a storm of criticism after a video taken during the Springboks trophy tour in Durban last week showed Duma and a Springbok player lifting the Webb Ellis Cup. Many felt that the premier should have been afforded that responsibility. DAWN KZN leader, Remona McKenzie, condemned Duma’s action. “The DA condemns the misogynistic and sexist conduct by ANC provincial chairperson and Edtea MEC Duma in a public display aimed at undermining Premier Dube-Ncube during the recent Springboks trophy tour in Durban.

“During an incident that’s now gone viral, Duma is seen deliberately side-lining Dube-Ncube to unapologetically hijack and hoard the spotlight during a segment of the trophy lift - reserved strictly for the Premier - as witnessed by millions around the country. “DAWN KZN is further concerned that MEC Duma’s actions may point to an ANC culture around the treatment of women which could have an undesirable effect on young men in particular, who need good male role models. The ANC needs to rein in MEC Duma, it’s the right thing to do,” she said. The ANC in the province rubbished the suggestion that Dube-Ncube had been ill treated.

“This was a collective decision and at no stage did Duma impose himself.” It said it had correspondence from Dube-Ncube indicating that it had been agreed that Duma should lift the trophy. Quoting from the letter, the ANC said: “Nobhala and officials, please let’s not allow these detractors to play cheap politics at dividing the ANC and the public. We actually laughed with Comrade Mthombeni yesterday about the fact that he is the one that will match the player because of his height.”